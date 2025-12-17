Unity and sacrifice: Kurdistan Region observes Flag Day

Shafaq News – Erbil / Al-Sulaymaniyah (Updated at 12:29)

The Kurdistan Region on Wednesday celebrated Flag Day with public ceremonies and symbolic activities across major cities, honoring the Region’s identity and those who sacrificed for its freedom.

In Erbil, festivities were held at the historic Erbil Citadel, attended by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani along with representatives from Kurdish, Arab, Turkmen, Assyrian, and Yazidi communities.

As part of Erbil’s celebrations, Kurdistan University, in coordination with the Rwanga Foundation, also held a flag-raising ceremony.

Al-Sulaymaniyah province marked the day with ceremonies in schools, colleges, and government institutions, drawing students, educators, officials, and members of the community.

According to Shafaq News correspondents, flags were raised in the courtyards of institutions and schools, accompanied by a minute of silence paying tribute to those who gave their lives for Kurdistan’s land and identity. Students dressed in traditional Kurdish attire, while the national anthem played amid an atmosphere of solemn pride.

Addressing our agency, officials attending the ceremonies described the flag as a symbol of unity, resilience, and the sacrifices made by ''martyrs from across Kurdish society.'' They stressed the importance of passing on national values to younger generations, helping students grasp the historical and human significance of the flag as a representation of freedom and dignity.

About Flag Day

Kurdistan Flag Day is observed annually on December 17, commemorating the first time the Kurdish flag was raised over the municipality in Mahabad in 1946, coinciding with the declaration of the Republic of Kurdistan.

The flag first appeared on the international stage in 1919, when Dr. Kamran Barzani presented it to European countries. Its colors carry meaning: red represents the sacrifices of the Kurdish people, green symbolizes the Region’s natural beauty, and white stands for peace, coexistence, and tolerance. At its center, a yellow sun with 21 rays reflects the ancient religious traditions of the region.

Today, the flag is widely recognized as a symbol of the Peshmerga—the Kurdish military forces.