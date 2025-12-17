Iraqi Health Ministry greenlights jobs for recent nursing graduates

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi has approved the appointment of 2023–2024 nursing graduates, enabling their integration into the public healthcare system, the Iraqi Nursing Syndicate announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the syndicate said the decision followed a formal request and prior consultations, with an official letter issued on December 15, 2025, to the Department of Planning and Human Resources Development authorizing the process.

It attributed the move to the expansion of hospitals and specialized centers, increased bed capacity, and growing patient demand.