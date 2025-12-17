President Barzani: Kurdistan flag symbolizes unity and hope

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday described the Kurdish flag as a “unifying” symbol that embodies the Region’s history and identity, transcending political and religious divisions.

In a statement marking Kurdistan Flag Day, he called the occasion a reflection of “hope and freedom,” linking the Region’s future to knowledge, peace, and cooperation.

Barzani recalled periods of hardship when the flag remained raised on mountaintops through sacrifice and perseverance, noting, “Its presence today over government institutions, schools, hospitals, and universities stands as a testament to the resilience of Kurdistan’s people and the legacy of its martyrs.”

“Kurdistan’s strength lies in unity and collective purpose,” he said, urging citizens to protect past gains, uphold the rule of law, reinforce institutions, and improve public services.

The Kurdish president reaffirmed commitment to a constitutional partnership within a federal, democratic Iraq and called for the Kurdish flag to remain a “symbol of peace, coexistence, and regional cooperation.”

Kurdistan Flag Day, observed on December 17, commemorates the 1946 raising of the flag in Mahabad during the short-lived Republic of Kurdistan.

The flag, first presented internationally in 1919 by Dr. Kamran Barzani, features red for sacrifice, green for nature, white for peace, and a yellow sun with 21 rays symbolizing ancient regional beliefs; it is also widely recognized as the banner of the Peshmerga forces.