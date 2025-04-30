Controversy over Iraqi cancer drug imports: Libya Suspends Deputy PM

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah removed several officials from their roles in the Health Ministry over irregularities linked to the import of cancer treatment drugs.

According to Al-Wasat, the decision followed reports that a shipment of oncology medication entered the country without the required authorization, in breach of Cabinet Resolution No. 963 of 2022, which grants sole import authority to the National Cancer Control Authority.

Those suspended include Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah, Health Ministry Undersecretary Tofig Idris, Pharmacy Director Nadia Abu Subaa, Registration Head Nahed al-Makki, Local Tender Committee Chair Akram al-Fazzani, and Nursing Director Fatima al-Wafi.

The move came shortly after Iraq announced the export of its first batch of domestically produced cancer drugs to Libya. The National Cancer Control Authority rejected the claim, maintaining that it procures medicines exclusively from certified suppliers in the United States and Europe.

At a press briefing on April 29, Undersecretary Idris outlined the ministry’s official procedures for ensuring the safety and quality of imported pharmaceuticals. The ministry also affirmed that all medications brought in through official channels undergo strict regulatory review and reiterated its responsibility for upholding public health standards.

Later that day, the ministry confirmed that it had contracted a local firm to handle the import of the Iraqi-manufactured cancer drugs, following the earlier denial by the National Anti-Cancer Authority.