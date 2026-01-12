Iran faces new sanctions and military threats as protests escalate

Shafaq News– Brussels/ Washington

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said on Monday she is prepared to propose new sanctions against Iran in response to the regime’s “brutal repression” of nationwide protests, as US President Donald Trump warned that Washington is considering “very strong” responses, including military options.

In an interview with the German daily Die Welt, Kallas said the EU already maintains extensive sanctions targeting Iranian officials over human rights violations, nuclear proliferation activities, and Tehran’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

According to information cited by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA), the initial focus of any new EU measures would likely be on individuals directly responsible for violence against demonstrators, potentially including senior government ministers. Proposed steps could include travel bans to the EU and asset freezes.

Kallas said Iranians are “risking everything to make their voices heard,” adding that the Islamic Republic has a long record of crushing protests and that security forces are once again responding with excessive force.

In Washington, Trump said he is in contact with Iranian opposition figures as unrest continues to spread across the country. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late Sunday, he confirmed outreach to opposition leaders but declined to provide details.

Earlier today, Trump said, “Iran has crossed a red line and killed innocent people. We are studying very strong options, including military ones. I’m receiving hourly updates.”

Trump has previously threatened action against Tehran and said Iran would be held responsible for any harm to US interests. Iranian officials have warned they would retaliate by targeting Israel and US military bases if attacked.

The protests erupted on December 28 after the Iranian rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million per US dollar, triggering sharp increases in food prices and inflation. Demonstrations have since spread to cities across the country. Iranian authorities have not released official casualty or arrest figures. However, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said that as of January 12, at least 544 people had been killed, while 10,681 people were arrested. HRANA reported protests at 585 locations across all 31 provinces.

Separately, HRANA said cumulative reporting by the Iranian state and IRGC-affiliated media indicates that more than 100 members of security forces, including police, Basij, and IRGC personnel, have been killed since the unrest began.

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have accused the United States and Israel of directing the unrest, saying it is aimed at destabilizing the country. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also accused “terrorists” linked to foreign powers of killing civilians, burning mosques, and attacking public property, urging citizens to distance themselves from “rioters.”

