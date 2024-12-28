Iran braces for crucial year in nuclear issue amid US "maximum pressure"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran announced that 2025 will be a pivotal year for its nuclear issue, as it braces for the reimplementation of the "maximum pressure" policy by US President-elect Donald Trump.

In 2018, Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement made by his predecessor, Barack Obama, under which Iran agreed to limit uranium enrichment in exchange for the easing of US and UN economic sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters in Beijing, "2025 will be a crucial year for the Iranian nuclear issue," adding that he discussed this matter with his Chinese counterpart. However, Araghchi did not mention Trump by name or explain why this year would be significant for Iran.

Iranian leaders are likely concerned that Trump might allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack Iranian nuclear sites while intensifying US sanctions on Iran's vital oil industry.

On Saturday, the Iranian rial hit an all-time low against the dollar amid uncertainty as Trump prepares for his second presidential term starting January 20. The rial fell to 820,500 rials per dollar in the unofficial market, down from 808,500 rials on Friday.

Iranians are seeking to protect their savings by purchasing dollars, other hard currencies, gold, and cryptocurrencies, as inflation rates hover around 35%. The rial has depreciated by about 18% since Trump's election in November.