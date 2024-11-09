Iranian vice president urges Trump to abandon “maximum pressure” approach

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Saturday urged US President-elect Donald Trump to adopt a new approach toward.

Zarif called on Trump to "change" the "maximum pressure" policy used during his first term, saying, "Trump must show he does not follow the flawed policies of the past."

His comments came after US judicial authorities on Friday accused an "Iranian regime operative" of being involved in a plot to assassinate Trump and a prominent Iranian-American opposition journalist.

The Iranian foreign ministry on Saturday dismissed these accusations as "entirely baseless."

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Washington were severed shortly after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Zarif is well known internationally for his central role in the negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.