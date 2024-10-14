Biden warns Iran: Assassination attempts on Trump will be “act of war”

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden has instructed the National Security Council to inform Iran that any attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump would be regarded as “an act of war,” according to Fox News.

American media reported that local police arrested an armed man outside a rally for Trump in Coachella Valley, California, on Saturday, in what is believed to be a third potential assassination attempt against him.

The Riverside County sheriff, Chad Bianco, confirmed that the suspect was armed with rifles and handguns and carried fake permits, raising concerns among authorities, according to the New York Post.

“He claimed to be a journalist and claimed to have VIP status at the event that got him into the perimeter,” Bianco said. “I can’t tell you that he gave us a document that said I’m the media and we said that was fake.”

Preliminary investigations indicate that Miller is affiliated with a right-wing anti-government organization and was planning to target Trump.