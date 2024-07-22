Harris seeks nomination after Biden withdraws; Johnson demands Biden’s resignation

Shafaq News: After withdrawing from the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris expressed joy at President Joe Biden's support, while House Speaker Mike Johnson called for Biden's immediate resignation.

In her first statement since Mr. Biden withdrew, Harris announced she is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, stating, "I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

Harris pledged to unite the Democratic Party and the American nation to defeat Donald Trump.

In addition, she stated her team is preparing advertisements highlighting her White House record and previous roles in California.

In contrast, “Donald J. Trump's campaign is planning a significant offensive against Vice President Kamala Harris. This includes a series of ads targeting her record both in her current role and her tenure in California,” according to two sources familiar with the situation.

As for Mike Johnson, “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately,” he said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite,” Johnson added.

On Sunday, President Biden announced he is dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, shaking up the 2024 campaign just four months before the election.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden wrote on X.

Furthermore, he indicated that he would speak to the nation later this week.

In turn, Trump, the Republican nominee, wrote on Truth Social, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve – and never was!”

“Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity – saddling the nation with a president who can’t do the job,” he added.