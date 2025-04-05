Shalamcheh crossing: Smuggler arrested with meth hidden in shoes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have intensified their crackdown on drug smuggling operations, intercepting multiple attempts at border crossings and within the country.

On Saturday, border officials at the Shalamcheh crossing with Iran arrested a foreign traveler attempting to smuggle 505 grams of crystal methamphetamine concealed in her footwear.

In a separate incident at the same crossing, authorities apprehended an Iraqi traveler found with 2,000 Nimadol pills hidden inside a plastic bag.