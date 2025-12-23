Gaza death toll nears 71K as Israel raids West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

Israeli forces launched a wave of air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, breaching the ceasefire that had been in place since October 11, Palestinian media reported.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, Israeli warplanes bombed a home in Deir Al-Balah amid continued military incursions, while additional strikes targeted the city’s eastern areas as armored units fired toward eastern Gaza City and attack helicopters hit residential buildings in eastern Khan Younis, where Israeli troops remain deployed.

#فيديو | آليات الاحتلال تطلق نيرانها في المناطق الشرقية لمدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/lbZzWn8xhm — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 23, 2025

The Gaza Government Media Office accused Israeli forces of committing 875 ceasefire violations over 73 days, reporting 411 Palestinian deaths and 1,112 injuries. Official figures documented 265 incidents of direct gunfire at civilians, 49 armored incursions into residential neighborhoods, 421 shelling and targeting attacks on homes, 150 demolitions of civilian buildings and institutions, and 45 cases described as unlawful arrests.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 70,937 Palestinians and injured 171,192 others, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry.

In the West Bank, Israeli gunfire wounded three Palestinians in Nablus, after troops fired on a civilian vehicle near the Awarta checkpoint, causing it to overturn and injuring those inside.

"وين الليلة رح تنام؟!.. بلاد الله واسعة"مشاهد حزينة.. عائلات تبحث عن ممتلكاتها، تحت ركام منازلها التي هدمها الاحتلال في عمارة "الوعد" داخل بلدة سلوان، جنوب المسجد الأقصى. pic.twitter.com/xJG3dU2pub — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 23, 2025

The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced the arrest of 21 Palestinians in Dura, southwest of Al-Khalil, following extensive home raids, alongside reported incursions in Tuqu’, Jayyous, Azzun, Sanniriya, Beit Ummar, and Qabatiya, where forces searched homes and detained residents.

Israeli operations across the West Bank have intensified since the Gaza war erupted, with Palestinian authorities recording more than 1,080 deaths, nearly 11,000 injuries, and over 20,500 arrests.