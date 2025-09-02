Israeli strikes kill 75+ Palestinians in 24h

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 76 Palestinians were killed and 281 wounded in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, as strikes targeted residential neighborhoods and aid distribution sites across the enclave.

Local media said raids hit western Khan Younis, northern Gaza City, and central Gaza. Among the victims was journalist Iman Ahmad al-Zamli, reportedly killed by drone fire while collecting water near the Hamad Towers north of Khan Younis.

#صورة| طفل يحاول النجاة وسط شظايا الغارات العنيفة على غزة. pic.twitter.com/DgecaVtguD — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 2, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war has killed 63,633 Palestinians and injured 160,914, according to the Health Ministry, including 2,306 killed and more than 16,900 wounded while seeking food aid.

#عاجل| ارتقاء الصحفية إيمان أحمد الزاملي برصاص طيران الاحتلال المسير وهي تحاول الحصول على مياه الشرب بالقرب من أبراج حمد شمال خانيونس. pic.twitter.com/A1Km4TNQXd — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 2, 2025

The ministry also reported that 13 people—including three children—died from hunger and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the famine-related toll to 361, including 130 children.