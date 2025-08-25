Gaza: Israel kills 4 journalists in hospital strike

Shafaq News – Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis killed four journalists, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported on Monday, raising the death toll of media workers since the war began to 244.

The victims were identified as Reuters photojournalist Hossam al-Masri, Al Jazeera cameraman Mohammed Salama, Maryam Abu Deqqa—who contributed to Independent Arabia and the Associated Press—and NBC News correspondent Moaz Abu Taha.

مراسل #الجزيرة هاني الشاعر يرثي زميله المصور محمد سلامة الذي استشهد في قصف الاحتلال لمجموعة من الصحفيين في مجمع ناصر الطبي بخان يونس#حرب_غزة #الاخبار pic.twitter.com/bEtvlUMF9v — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) August 25, 2025

In a statement, the office said the journalists were working inside the hospital when the strike hit, labeling it a “massacre” that also killed civilians and injured others. It accused Israel of “waging a systematic campaign to silence Palestinian reporters,” while urging international press unions and media organizations to condemn the killings and demand accountability.

Responsibility, it added, extends beyond Israel to the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, charging them with complicity in what it described as “an ongoing genocide.” The office appealed for urgent protective measures and legal action through international courts.

فيديو يوثق جريمة الاحتلال باستهداف طواقم الإسعاف والدفاع المدني خلال انتشالهم الشهداء والجرحى عقب قصف مجمع ناصر الطبي في خانيونس pic.twitter.com/IvQ1HDfK93 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 25, 2025

The strike adds to warnings from global watchdogs like Reporters Without Borders, which has declared Gaza the world’s most dangerous place for journalists.

According to the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, 49 media workers remain imprisoned since the war began on October 7, 2023.

ارتقاء المصور الصحفي حسام المصري في مجزرة قصف مجمع ناصر الطبي بمدينة خانيونس. pic.twitter.com/qniOsnUiJU — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 25, 2025

ارتقاء الصحفية مريم أبو دقة في القصف الإسرائيلي على مجمع ناصر الطبي بخانيونس. pic.twitter.com/WLEVRFYCTv — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 25, 2025