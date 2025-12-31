Military court jails officers over Iraq’s Nasiriyah training camp incident

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s First Military Court on Wednesday handed down sentences to several officers and personnel involved in a training camp incident in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar province.

The incident involved more than 100 cadets from the new course at the Fourth Military College who suffered heat-related collapses and dehydration, resulting in the deaths of two students and injuries to others amid allegations of negligence.

In May 2025, the Defense Ministry acknowledged the incident. Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered the formation of an investigative board, dismissed several military leaders, posthumously promoted the deceased cadets to the rank of lieutenant, and called for improvements in training conditions and staff conduct.

A source within the court told Shafaq News that Nasser Ahmed Ghannam Dawood Al-Hiti, commander of the Military College, was sentenced to two years in maximum-security prison under Article 411/2 of the Military Penal Code and dismissed from service.

The court also sentenced Major General Abdul Salim Al-Baydani, an administrative officer at the Fourth Military College, to six months in prison. Brigadier General Star Jabbar Khudair Al-Rubaie, dean of the same college, received a three-year sentence under the same article, along with dismissal from service.

Colonel Nashwan Kanaan Alwan Al-Haj Hinta Al-Zubaidi, commander of a battalion, was sentenced to three years in prison and dismissal from service. Colonel Haider Abdul Ali Al-Ruwaishdi, an intelligence officer, received six months in prison.

Additional sentences included six months in prison for Captain Ahmad Naji Tamween Al-Badri, the college’s media officer; Lieutenant Amer Abdul Ali Al-Janabi, an administrative officer; and Deputy Staff Officer Abdul Moneim.