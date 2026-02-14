Casualty toll rises as Israeli operations persist in Gaza and West Bank

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli forces opened fire on civilian areas in Gaza on Saturday, wounding several people, including a woman and a child, Palestinian media reported, as airstrikes, shelling, and demolitions continue across the enclave.

According to local outlets, gunfire hit tents sheltering displaced families near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza and in Al-Maghraqa south of Gaza City. Israeli aircraft also struck Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Rafah, while demolitions were recorded east of Khan Younis.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, Israel has killed 591 Palestinians and injured 1,598 others, the Gaza-run Health Ministry said, raising the war’s total death toll to 72,051, with 171,706 wounded since October 7, 2023.

In the West Bank, Palestinian media documented Israeli raids across several areas, including Bethlehem, Nablus, Al-Khalil (Hebron), and Jerusalem, involving home searches, clashes, checkpoint deployments, and arrests.

Israeli operations in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed at least 1,092 Palestinians and injured nearly 11,000, according to Palestinian health officials and rights groups. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many under administrative detention without charge.

