Israeli raid targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Shafaq News– Beirut

Israel on Saturday, said it had killed a Hezbollah member in a strike on the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.

Neither Hezbollah nor the Lebanese government had issued a response to the Israeli claim.

The strike, according to Lebanese media outlets, coincided with Israeli forces carrying out machine‑gun fire from the Ruwaysat Al‑Alam position toward the outskirts of the nearby town of Kfar Shouba.

The incident comes despite a US‑brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and have conducted repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), more than 10,000 Israeli violations of the truce have been recorded since it took effect. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least 340 people have been killed and more than 970 injured during that period.

