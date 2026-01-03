Israeli raid targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israel on Saturday, said it had killed a Hezbollah member in a strike on the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.

Neither Hezbollah nor the Lebanese government had issued a response to the Israeli claim.

#عاجل 🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا من حزب الله في منطقة الخيام بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 3, 2026

The strike, according to Lebanese media outlets, coincided with Israeli forces carrying out machine‑gun fire from the Ruwaysat Al‑Alam position toward the outskirts of the nearby town of Kfar Shouba.

مراسل #الجديد: غارة من مسيرة استهدفت سيارة "رابيد" في بلدة #الخيام الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/2rRCGSqrCR — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) January 3, 2026

The incident comes despite a US‑brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and have conducted repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), more than 10,000 Israeli violations of the truce have been recorded since it took effect. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least 340 people have been killed and more than 970 injured during that period.

