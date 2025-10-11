Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon: Casualties reported

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes carried out heavy airstrikes on the al-Msailih area in southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry Emergency Operations Center confirmed the attacks near the al-Msailih–Najjariyeh highway killed a Syrian national and wounded seven others—six Lebanese, including two women, and another Syrian.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the strikes targeted “Hezbollah facilities used to store engineering equipment for rebuilding the group’s infrastructure.”

#عاجل 🔸 جيش الدفاع هاجم الليلة الماضية بنى تحتية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي والتي استخدمت لتخزين آليات هندسية مخصصة لاعادة اعمار بنى تحتية ارهابية في جنوب لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع الليلة الماضية على بنى تحتية ارهابية تابعة لحزب الله في جنوب لبنان والتي كانت تستخدم لتخزين آليات… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 11, 2025

Despite the ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israel continues to conduct air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce began, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping sites. However, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports the toll has climbed to more than 280 killed and 625 injured.