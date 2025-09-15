Southern Lebanon: Children wounded in Israeli strike

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated at 22:58)

An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh region injured 12 civilians on Monday, including four children and seven women, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The National News Agency said the strike hit a residential building in the Ksar Zaatar neighborhood, with emergency crews rushing the wounded to hospitals. Additional raids targeted the Ali al-Taher heights on the city’s outskirts.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the air force struck “a Hezbollah command center” in Nabatieh, accusing the group of “rebuilding military sites in civilian areas and putting non-combatants at risk.”

#عاجل 🔸 أغارت طائرة لسلاح الجو فبل قليل على مقر قيادة لحزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة النبطية في جنوب لبنان حيث يعتبر وجود هذا المقر في المنطقة انتهاكًا للتفاهمات بين إسرائيل ولبنان. 🔸يواصل حزب الله الإرهابي محاولاته لاعمار بنى تحتية ارهابية في انحاء لبنان معرضًا مواطني لبنان… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 15, 2025

Earlier today, the Israeli army announced the assassination of a Hezbollah member in the same area.

Despite a ceasefire deal reached in November 2024, official data recorded more than 4,000 Israeli violations to date, resulting in at least 267 deaths and 608 injuries, including women and children.