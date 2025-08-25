South Lebanon: Israeli drone strike kills 1 person

Shafaq News – South Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike killed one person in Bint Jbeil district, southern Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry on Monday.

The ministry’s Emergency Operations Center reported that the drone hit a Rapid vehicle on the Ain al-Mzareb–Tibnin road.

Earlier, Lebanon’s National News Agency said another drone launched a guided missile at a vehicle on the Sarbin road, but the strike missed and exploded in the middle of the street.

The Israeli army has not claimed responsibility for either attack.

السيارة التي تم استهدافها على طريق عام تبنين-السلطانية pic.twitter.com/EdwPTR9Gds — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) August 25, 2025

Despite a formal ceasefire since November 27, 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has recorded 4,812 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 deaths and 480 injuries.