UN: Israel killed +100 civilians in Lebanon since November ceasefire

Shafaq News – Geneva / Beirut

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Wednesday warned that civilian suffering in Lebanon continues nearly 10 months after a ceasefire, urging renewed international efforts to secure a durable truce.

Since the November 27, 2024, agreement, around 103 civilians have been killed in Lebanon due to Israeli air and drone strikes on residential areas, including sites near UN peacekeeping positions in the south, Turk reported.

“Families are simply unable to make a start on rebuilding their homes and their lives, and instead are faced by the real and present danger of more strikes,” he declared, noting that schools, clinics, and places of worship remain destroyed or only partially functional.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred on September 21, when an Israeli drone strike in Bint Jbeil killed five civilians, including three children. Turk called for independent investigations into the incident and other attacks, potentially violating international humanitarian law.

He stressed that the ceasefire must be implemented in “good faith” and fully align with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued launching strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory.

On Wednesday evening, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that an Israeli drone strike in Kfara, Bint Jbeil district, killed one person and injured five. Local media said the targeted vehicle burst into flames, and two of the wounded remain in critical condition.