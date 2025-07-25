Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Southern Lebanon

On Friday, an Israeli drone strike targeted the southern Lebanese town of Baraachit, killing one person.

Local media reported that the strike targeted a car, leaving one dead and another injured. The identity of the victims is yet to be confirmed.

Yesterday, another Lebanese citizen was killed after an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the border town of Aita al-Shaab.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4,000 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 235 deaths and over 530 injuries. Despite the ceasefire’s requirement for a complete Israeli withdrawal, five Israeli military outposts remain occupied in southern Lebanon.