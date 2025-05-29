Lebanon: 80% of Hezbollah disarmament achieved amid ongoing Israeli violations

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that his government has achieved over 80% of its objectives in disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

“All over the Lebanese territory, the state should have a monopoly on arms,” Salam said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. “We don’t want to put the country onto a civil-war track, but believe me, this is not going to affect our commitment to the need to extend and consolidate the authority of the state.”

Earlier, Salam emphasized that his government's project links reform with sovereignty, which reportedly necessitates the exclusivity of weapons. He stressed that his administration "will not tolerate any weapon outside the state's authority."

President Joseph Aoun had advocated in April for calm dialogue on Hezbollah’s weapons, reiterating the state's long-term goal to consolidate all arms under its authority. “We’re waiting for the right moment to implement this move.”

The Lebanese officials’ remarks come in the context of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on November 27, 2024, which mandates the disarmament of forces south of the Litani River and the cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army. Despite this, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 3,000 Israeli violations since the truce began, including repeated aerial incursions, gunfire into border towns, and deadly airstrikes.

In a recent breach, the Israeli army raised large flags on Wednesday on a hill it occupied during the latest conflict, overlooking the Wazzani River in southern Lebanon. Although Israel claims to hold five positions along the border, Lebanese security sources confirm that seven sites remain under occupation, with the deepest incursion reaching approximately three kilometers into Lebanese territory.

An Israeli force, accompanied by a bulldozer and infantry patrol, also advanced 200 meters into the Bir Shuaib area near a Lebanese army post on the eastern outskirts of Blida. Lebanese reports indicated attempts to build an earthen barrier in the area and annex parts of the liberated land. In response, the Lebanese army deployed reinforcements and coordinated with UNIFIL forces already present on the ground.

Addressing these breaches, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem insisted on Sunday that armed resistance remains Lebanon’s only viable response to Israeli aggression. While affirming Hezbollah’s adherence to the ceasefire agreement, Qassem called on the Lebanese government to take a stronger diplomatic stance. “We give the state time to act, but we are prepared for all scenarios,” he warned.