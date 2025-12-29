Schools in Iraq to use digital cheating sensors

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) has begun rolling out a newly developed electronic system designed to detect digital cheating inside examination halls.

Speaking to Shafaq News on Monday, INSS spokesperson Arshad Al-Hakim said the device identifies exam-related electronic violations across medium and long ranges, following a development phase that included extensive field testing and specialized training for operating teams.

Deployment has already started in a limited number of schools ahead of a broader rollout, Al-Hakim clarified, with early exam sessions revealing multiple cheating attempts during live trials.

He added that the INSS chief has authorized the production of 100 additional units, alongside plans to manufacture more than 1,000 devices for use in schools across Baghdad and other provinces.

Meanwhile, Qais Al-Kilabi, director of the Second Karkh Education Directorate, told Shafaq News that the Ministry of Education intends to sign a memorandum of understanding with the INSS to distribute the system nationwide and revise exam regulations to strengthen oversight within testing centers.

Al-Kilabi pointed to persistent violations in previous years, including electronic cheating, signal interference, and the use of advanced communication devices, as drivers behind the new measures.

