Revitalizing Iraq's education system: a path to stability and prosperity

Shafaq News/ Dr. Honar Issa, the Secretary of the Board of Trustees at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) and Chair of the Middle East Peace and Security Forum has highlighted the ongoing challenges and potential solutions for Iraq's educational system.

Published by the Atlantic Council, Dr. Issa's insights delve into the historical and contemporary issues faced by Iraq's educational infrastructure, emphasizing the urgent need for reform and strategic investment.

Challenges in Iraq's Educational Landscape

"Iraq's educational landscape has faced significant challenges," writes Dr. Issa, noting the country's rich tradition as a cradle of learning dating back to ancient Mesopotamia. However, the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq war, the 1991 Gulf War, and subsequent international sanctions severely damaged educational infrastructure and funding. This decline continued through the 2003 US-led invasion, which, despite initial efforts to revitalize schools, was marred by ongoing violence, political instability, corruption, sectarian strife, and incoherent education policies. The rise of ISIS further disrupted the educational system, particularly in areas under its control.

Current State and Opportunities

Today, with 60 percent of Iraqis under the age of twenty-five, "the nation's education system is at a critical juncture," Dr. Issa observes. High unemployment rates and inadequate educational facilities threaten to undermine the potential of this young population. According to a 2021 IREX report, only 22 percent of university graduates find jobs in their field within three months of graduating. The World Bank reports that 2 million Iraqi children are deprived of education, highlighting the need for a more responsive education system.

Kurdistan's Vision 2030

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has taken proactive steps to address these issues through Vision 2030. This framework prioritizes enhancing and adapting education to support economic diversification. A key element of this vision is establishing the Kurdistan Accrediting Association for Education (KAAE), aimed at bridging the educational gap and propelling the region into the twenty-first century. "Standardization can serve as leverage for reform," notes Dr. Issa, emphasizing the KAAE's role in promoting best practices and fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

According to Dr. Issa, "Because standardization can serve as leverage for reform, the KAAE seeks to establish standards to ensure that educational institutions in Kurdistan and Iraq meet rigorous quality-assurance requirements. By promoting best practices and fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement, the KAAE, as a twelve/fifteen-year project, aims to support the government in establishing sound policies for educational quality, making it more relevant to the needs of the economy and society. This initiative is crucial for modernizing Kurdistan's education system and enabling it to catch up with global advancements, as it is for Iraq and the broader region when used as a model."

Strategic Investment in Education

Effective implementation of the KAAE's quality assurance standards requires leveraging international expertise. The United States and Iraq have a framework agreement that identifies education as a cornerstone of bilateral relations. Dr. Issa points out that "even a fraction of the nearly $2 trillion spent by the United States on military operations in Iraq would have a transformational impact if directed toward educational initiatives."

"Investing in Iraq's education system offers a unique opportunity for the United States to not only support a key ally but also address the root causes of instability in the region. The United States can help build the foundation for a stable and prosperous Iraq by directing resources toward educational reform. This investment would both strengthen US public diplomacy and promote the values of democracy and human rights, which are integral to long-term peace and security. Such support includes establishing partnerships between US schools and universities and their Iraqi counterparts to implement the quality-assurance standards the KAAE sets. These partnerships could focus on building capacity and mentorship, embedding student-centered learning in curricula, and creating continuous assessment and evaluation strategies. Because the Kurdistan region has already established the KAAE, this could serve as a pilot model for Iraq as a whole, with the goal of replicating the body in other parts of Iraq."

Role Models and Global Lessons

Countries like Singapore and South Korea offer valuable lessons on how education can drive national development. South Korea's emphasis on technology and vocational training and Singapore's focus on STEM education have both led to substantial economic success. Dr. Issa suggests that by supporting similar models in Iraq, "the United States can help foster an education system that equips young Iraqis with the necessary skills and cultivates critical thinking and innovation."

Education and Peacebuilding

"Enhancing education in Iraq is not just about economic growth; it is a crucial element of peacebuilding," writes Dr. Issa. Education fosters understanding, tolerance, and critical thinking, which are essential for mitigating conflict and promoting social cohesion. A well-educated populace is better equipped to participate in democratic processes and contribute to national development.

"For Iraq, education is more than a policy priority; it is a pathway to peace and prosperity. The United States can play a critical role in achieving such prosperity. By leveraging initiatives like the KAAE and drawing on successful global models, Iraq can transform its education system, paving the way for a brighter future. This investment is not just about building schools; it is about building a nation with a capable and empowered citizenry."

"The United States and the international community can seize this opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to a stable and prosperous Iraq, promoting a region where education empowers young people as agents of positive change." He concluded.