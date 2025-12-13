Iraq joins International Anti-Corruption Association

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity officially joined the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), an organization that includes member bodies from 192 countries.

In a statement, the commission’s head, Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, who currently leads Iraq’s delegation to the association’s annual conference and its 15th general meeting, hosted in the Qatari capital, Doha, said the move would strengthen Iraq’s international standing through the commission among global anti-corruption institutions. “The membership would help transfer successful international experiences and keep pace with evolving global procedures in combating corruption.”

The annual conference and general meeting are being held alongside the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which runs from December 15 to 19.