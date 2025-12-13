SDF denounces ISIS attack on US troops, vows to respond

Shafaq News – Hasaka

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday condemned an attack carried out by an ISIS operative against US forces in the Syrian desert, affirming their readiness to respond.

In a statement, the SDF pledged that “in full partnership with our allies in the International Coalition, we will not allow terrorist organizations to reorganize their ranks or threaten the security of the region and the world once again,” stressing that “the response will be decisive and direct against those responsible for the attack and those who support them.”

The SDF underscored its “ability to uproot ISIS and dismantle its military structure in northern and eastern Syria,” and reaffirmed its “full readiness to combat terrorism across the entire Syrian territory.”

Statement by the General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forceshttps://t.co/pbspBRWHY5 pic.twitter.com/BAzNgnX7xx — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) December 13, 2025

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a statement that two American soldiers and one American civilian were killed, and three others were wounded, in an ambush carried out by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria. CENTCOM added that US forces engaged the attacker and killed him at the scene.