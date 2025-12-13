Security briefing: Family violence, gun attacks, and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 13, 2025.

- Double Homicide (Al-Muthanna)

A security source reported that a father and his son were shot dead in Al-Suweir subdistrict after a children’s quarrel escalated into armed violence. The suspect, the father of one of the children, fled the scene. Those involved were cousins from the same area, and the perpetrator reportedly suffers from a mild mental disorder.

- Gun Attack During Funeral (Kirkuk)

Two people were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying funeral participants near the village of Sanur in Daquq district. One victim sustained critical injuries. Initial investigations point to an old dispute between the parties, despite a previous reconciliation.

- Service Protests Blocked (Babil)

Protesters from several southern districts of Babil demanded urgent solutions to sewage and infrastructure failures following heavy rains. Demonstrators said security forces prevented them from reaching Hilla to submit their demands, which they described as a constitutional violation.

- Man Arrested for Setting Wife on Fire (Nineveh)

Police in Nineveh arrested a man accused of dousing his wife, a doctor, with gasoline and setting her ablaze inside her car on Nergal Street in eastern Mosul following a family dispute. The suspect was tracked down and detained with support from National Security and technical units and referred to the judiciary.