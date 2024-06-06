US urges Iraq probe into attacks targeting American businesses

Shafaq News / The United States urged the Iraqi government on Thursday to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for a recent spate of attacks targeting American and international businesses in Baghdad.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the assaults, stating that they not only harm American interests but also Iraqi workers and the country's investment climate.

He emphasized the need for a strong response from the Iraqi government. "The Iraqi government must take appropriate action to respond to these attacks and hold those responsible accountable," Miller added.

He further stressed, "The Iraqi government needs to conduct a comprehensive investigation, bring those responsible for the attacks to justice, and prevent any future attacks," highlighting the negative impact such incidents have on foreign investment.

Since late May, a string of attacks have targeted restaurants and businesses associated with American brands. The most recent assault occurred last Monday evening in Baghdad's central Palestine Street area, targeting restaurants.

The attacks have shaken investor confidence, with strategic analysts warning of far-reaching consequences for the country's economy and international relations.

Western businesses have been damaged globally by boycotts and other forms of protest in response to Israel's military incursion in the Gaza Strip, which killed over 37,077 Palestinians, injured around 80,000 more, and caused a humanitarian crisis.