Asayish arrests several ISIS members in Syria's Deir-Ezzor

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish Internal Security Forces, known as the Asayish, conducted a security operation in the western Deir-Ezzor countryside, Syria, leading to the arrest of several ISIS cell members.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the operation in Al-Jnenih, coordinated with the US-led Global Coalition, resulted in the capture of four ISIS members, who were found with weapons and ammunition.

“They were taken to a security facility for interrogation.”

Reports indicated that these individuals infiltrated the town from areas west of the Euphrates, where ISIS cells remain active.

In a related development, the Asayish forces, supported by the Global Coalition, conducted a series of security operations in Raqqa on December 22, targeting several neighborhoods and arresting 18 ISIS members, SOHR reported.

These security actions followed the detection of suspicious ISIS activity in the region, as the group attempted to exploit the unstable security situation to expand its influence.