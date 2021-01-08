ISIS kills an official in Al-Hol Camp

Date: 2021-01-08T19:24:41+0000

Shafaq News / the caseworker for the displaced persons in the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria, Hamad Saleh Hadid was assassinated today, Friday, by unknown gunmen in Al-Hol camp, east of Hasakah. Hadid was holding the responsibility of the Syrian refugees in the camp, and was shot fire while leaving a mosque with his family what killed him and his son. An informed source from al-Hol camp told Shafaq News Agency that Asayish carried out a search operation in the camp which led to the death of one of its members. He explained that "ISIS cells are behind the assassinations." It’s noteworthy that Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps where ISIS families and members in northeastern Syria are living. There are more than 60,000 Syrian citizens and other nationalities living there.

