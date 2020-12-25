Report

Belgium delivered child of an ISIS fighter from North and East Syria

Date: 2020-12-25T08:57:59+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced, on Friday, that a child of an ISIS fighter had been delivered to Belgium.

The External Relations at the Autonomous Administration said in statement that the delegation head by Belgian Consul in Amman arrived in The Kurdish-led Autonomous area and discussed the Syrian conditions, and the political files, in addition to the humanitarian and health situation in the camps.

The Administration also handed over a child of an ISIS fighter to Belgium.

Earlier this December, The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration said that children and women from ISIS families had been delivered to the governments of Finland and Germany.

 

