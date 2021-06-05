Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria to hand over Dutch citizens affiliated with ISIS to the Netherlands

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-05T05:45:02+0000
Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria to hand over Dutch citizens affiliated with ISIS to the Netherlands

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria announced that they will hand over Dutch citizens affiliated with ISIS to representatives of the Netherlands to return them to their country.

The Department of Foreign Relations in the Kurdish-led administration said the Dutch authorities will deliver its citizens of ISIS on Saturday at 08:00 GMT in Qamishli.

No further details were given.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim Omar, Co-chair of the Foreign Relations Commission in North Syria, told AFP that those citizens are not fighters.

Since the fall of ISIS, the Syrian Kurds have called on the international community to return the foreigners detained in northeastern Syria to their countries. So far only a few, mostly children, have been allowed to return.

related

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Belgium delivered child of an ISIS fighter from North and East Syria

Date: 2020-12-25 08:57:59
Belgium delivered child of an ISIS fighter from North and East Syria

Canada arrests a suspect accused of joining ISIS

Date: 2019-12-07 10:07:12
Canada arrests a suspect accused of joining ISIS

A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2020-12-02 14:29:05
A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

The Global Coalition denies increasing troops in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-02-21 20:09:38
The Global Coalition denies increasing troops in northeastern Syria

Washington blacklists two Iraqis and a Syrian for financing ISIS

Date: 2021-05-17 19:36:11
Washington blacklists two Iraqis and a Syrian for financing ISIS

SDF arrests 11 ISIS members in Al-Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-03-18 21:07:44
SDF arrests 11 ISIS members in Al-Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor

Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Date: 2020-12-14 19:08:07
Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region