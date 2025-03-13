ISIS ambush in Syria’s Raqqa: Asayish officer killed, two wounded

Shafaq News/ ISIS militants attacked a patrol of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in the Syrian city of Raqqa, resulting in casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday.

The assault, which marks an escalation in militant activity in areas controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), killed one officer and injured two others, the monitor affirmed.

ISIS sleeper cells have carried out 38 attacks in SDF-held territories since the start of 2025, including shootings, targeted assaults, and bombings. These incidents have claimed 14 lives, including 10 SDF members and four ISIS militants, raising concerns about growing violence in the region, according to SOHR.