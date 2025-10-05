SDF arrests +70 in anti-ISIS sweep in Raqqa

Shafaq News – Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Internal Security Forces launched a joint operation in northern Raqqa on Sunday, detaining tens of suspects linked to ISIS and organized crime in Ain Issa countryside.

In a statement, the SDF described the campaign as “large-scale and carefully planned,” explaining that commando and counter-terrorism (HAT) units carried out coordinated raids in and around al-Hishah town, east of Ain Issa, after weeks of intelligence gathering and field monitoring.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 71 individuals, including those accused of robbery, drug trafficking, and activities threatening public safety, as well as the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and equipment used in “acts of violence.”

In 2025, ISIS intensified operations in areas under SDF control in eastern Syria, carrying out ambushes, roadside bombings, and assassinations on the outskirts of towns once considered secure. Despite its territorial defeat, the group has exploited gaps in local security and the vast desert terrain to sustain a low-level insurgency.

