Exclusive: SDF to transfer Al-Hol Camp control to Syrian state

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will hand over Al-Hol camp to the Syrian state, a source in the Syrian defense ministry told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The source clarified that the SDF will gradually transfer of all areas under its control to the new Syrian administration, including the management of the border security with Iraq, adding that “all tasks and responsibilities will be integrated within the state framework according to a set timeline.”

Al-Hol camp, located south of Syria’s Hasakah city, houses families of ISIS militants and is under SDF control. The camp has been a major security concern for Iraqi authorities, who have sought its closure in recent years due to the tens of thousands of women, children, and supporters of the group there.

On Monday, Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, and the commander of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi, signed an agreement to integrate the Kurdish-led force into Syria’s official institutions.