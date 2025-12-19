Israel: Hezbollah ran secret maritime operation in Lebanon

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel on Friday disclosed what it described as a “covert” Hezbollah maritime project, alleging links to a Lebanese sea captain detained during an operation in northern Lebanon last year.

In posts on X, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee reported that Israeli forces detained the man, identified as Imad Amhaz, in the coastal town of Batroun, about 140 km north of Israel, and transferred him for interrogation.

🔸خلال عملية "وراء الظهر" في بلدة البترون شمال لبنان، على بعد حوالي 140 كم عن الحدود الشمالية، تم القبض على المدعو عماد أمهز، من أهم عناصر الملف البحري السري لحزب الله وأحد عناصر وحدة الصواريخ الساحلية (7900)، ونقلته للتحقيق في إسرائيل.🔸في إطار وظيفته في وحدة الصواريخ الساحلية… https://t.co/10ln7FKZVI pic.twitter.com/M6iP0ZuQVp — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 19, 2025

Israel based its assessment on video footage released by the military showing Amhaz speaking during questioning. The footage portrays Amhaz as a central figure in what it describes as Hezbollah’s “secret maritime file” — an alleged covert infrastructure operating under civilian cover and aimed at Israeli and international interests.

In the video, Amhaz is shown telling interrogators that he received military training in Iran and Lebanon and held a senior position within the alleged maritime project. Lebanese media, however, had described Amhaz as a civilian sea captain who works on commercial vessels and was pursuing maritime studies at a civilian institute, noting that he is not affiliated with the Lebanese navy.

Israeli authorities offered no further clarification regarding Amhaz’s legal status or whether formal charges would be pursued.

Neither the Lebanese government nor Hezbollah issued an immediate response to the allegations.

The Batroun operation in November 2024 prompted an investigation by Lebanese authorities and drew strong condemnation from Beirut. Then-Prime Minister Najib Mikati instructed Lebanon’s foreign ministry to submit a complaint to the United Nations Security Council, characterizing the operation as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.