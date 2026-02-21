Al-Sudani Bloc: Nouri al-Maliki’s nomination faces rejection amid backing

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bahaa al-Araji, head of the Reconstruction and Development parliamentary bloc, said on Sunday that Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s support for former premier Nouri al-Maliki aims to break political deadlock, despite mounting domestic and international opposition.

Al-Araji pointed out that al-Sudani’s backing of al-Maliki reflects a commitment to “end political stagnation and resolve pending obligations,” describing the prime minister as “part of the solution, not a party to the crisis.” He added that the objective is to form a fully empowered government capable of exercising its constitutional authorities.

However, al-Araji acknowledged that the move faces rejection from key parties within the Coordination Framework (CF), as well as political forces within the broader national space. He also pointed to regional and international objections, which “require reassessing the mechanisms and tools needed to achieve political consensus, away from personal interests or alignments.”

Last January, Iraq’s Reconstruction and Development Alliance, led by al-Sudani, confirmed its support for al-Maliki as the CF’s nominee to head the next government. Alliance spokesperson Firas al-Muslimawi described al-Maliki as experienced and capable, citing his political ties and previous leadership record. He noted that forming a new alliance with al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition remains an option if it helps address legislative and governance challenges.

The Framework, holding more than 185 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament, selected al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister by majority vote, not consensus, despite reservations from prominent figures such as Ammar Al-Hakim and Qais Al-Khazali. Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition secured 29 seats in the latest elections, while al-Sudani’s bloc won 46 seats, the largest single share. Al-Sudani has since withdrawn from seeking a second term.

Under Iraq’s constitution, the president —elected by a two-thirds parliamentary majority— tasks the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government. The appointment itself does not require a separate parliamentary vote.

The United States has publicly opposed al-Maliki’s potential return to office. A US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News that President Donald Trump’s position remains unchanged and that selecting al-Maliki would prompt Washington to reassess its relationship with Iraq. The spokesperson cited concerns about the role of Iran-backed armed factions in Iraqi politics and the need to strengthen economic partnerships aligned with US objectives.

A source previously revealed that al-Maliki rejects reports of withdrawing from the race, noting that no CF meeting had been scheduled to reconsider his nomination. However, Shafaq News sources learned that the Framework is preparing to hold an expanded meeting to resolve the ongoing political deadlock by deciding whether to maintain or withdraw al-Maliki’s nomination for prime minister.

