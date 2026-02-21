Coordination Framework to decide on Nouri al-Maliki’s premiership nomination

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework is preparing to hold an expanded meeting to resolve the ongoing political deadlock by deciding whether to maintain or withdraw Nouri al-Maliki’s nomination for prime minister, informed sources told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shiite political forces, is seeking to reach a unified position on its candidate for the premiership amid divisions within the bloc, the sources said, revealing that discussions in the next meeting will focus on selecting a figure suited to the country’s current economic and security challenges. The alliance is also expected to coordinate on setting a date for a parliamentary session to elect a new president, who would then formally task the Framework, as the largest parliamentary bloc, to nominate the next prime minister.

The meeting will address whether to keep the nomination of State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, whether he would withdraw personally, or whether the alliance would officially revoke his candidacy and search for an alternative.

The Framework has been divided over al-Maliki’s bid to return to office, with the head of the Al-Hikma Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali expressing reservations about his candidacy. International reactions, including warnings from the United States over the potential implications of his selection, have also raised concerns among some Sunni factions.

Al-Maliki, who served as prime minister for eight years between 2006 and 2014, has repeatedly said he remains committed to his candidacy, adding that any reversal must come through a formal decision by the Coordination Framework.

