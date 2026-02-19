Baghdad confirms US warning of sanctions over Al-Maliki premiership bid

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that an oral message conveyed by the United States included a “clear and explicit hint” at the possibility of sanctions if the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the country’s largest parliamentary bloc, proceeds with its nomination of Nouri al-Maliki for prime minister.

The clarification followed remarks by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in an interview with Al-Sharqiya TV, after some media outlets reported that no reference to sanctions had been made.

In a formal statement, the ministry explained that the message was delivered by the US side in Washington and consisted of two main components: the first contained an indication that sanctions could target certain individuals and institutions, while the second set out standards governing the nature of cooperation and joint work with the United States, particularly in relation to the formation of the next government and its operating mechanisms.

The ministry stressed that Hussein’s televised remarks addressed only the criteria outlined in the second component and did not cover the portion referring to sanctions, describing this distinction as the source of confusion in some media coverage.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the presidency is traditionally held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite Muslim, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab.

On Wednesday, a US State Department spokesperson reaffirmed Washington’s opposition to al-Maliki’s return to office, warning that advancing the nomination could carry serious diplomatic consequences. He outlined three priorities guiding the US position: ending the alleged dominance of Iran-backed groups in Iraqi politics, reducing Tehran’s influence over state institutions, and strengthening economic partnerships aligned with US objectives.

Sources previously told Shafaq News that the nominee, who heads the State of Law Coalition and served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014, denied reports suggesting he might withdraw from the race, while the Coordination Framework continues to reassess the nomination in light of mounting domestic challenges, regional instability, and external pressure.

