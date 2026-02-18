Diplomacy is Trump's first option with Iran, says White House

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump views diplomacy as “always the first option” in dealing with Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Wednesday, noting that Trump’s administration had "totally obliterated" Iranian nuclear facilities.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent, Leavitt said "Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with this administration,"disclosing that “slight progress” had been made in recent talks held in Geneva, but added that the two sides “remain very far apart” on several key issues. She also declined to provide a timeline for when Trump might consider military action should diplomatic efforts fail.

Meanwhile, Trump described Iran’s regime as unstable and dangerous, warning that it could potentially target the United Kingdom and other allied countries. In a post on Truth Social, he said, “should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford," explaining that such measures would be intended to counter a potential Iranian attack.

Earlier, Axios reported that Trump’s administration is “closer” to military action against Iran than many realize, citing US and Israeli officials who said any operation would likely be broader and longer than last month’s limited strike in Venezuela and more extensive than the Israeli-led 12-day war with Iran in June 2025.

