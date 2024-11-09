Iran denies involvement in assassination attempts on US officials: a malicious conspiracy

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied accusations linking Iran to assassination attempts targeting former and current US officials, calling the claims baseless and politically motivated.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said that Tehran, “has categorically dismissed allegations that Iran was involved in attempts to assassinate former and current US officials and described the claims as completely baseless and rejected". Baghaei highlighted that Iran has faced similar accusations in the past, which he asserted were proven false and firmly denied by the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian rejection follows revelations by the US Department of Justice of criminal charges related to a failed Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump before the presidential elections. According to a federal court complaint, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official allegedly tasked an associate with planning Trump's assassination, believing it would be easier to execute if Trump lost the election.

Baghaei condemned the repeated claims, stating, "Repeating such claims at this juncture is a malicious conspiracy orchestrated by Zionist and anti-Iranian circles, aimed at further complicating the issues between the US and Iran."

US investigations also revealed the involvement of a man named Shakuri, an Iranian-American alleged to be part of a network utilized by the Revolutionary Guard to conduct surveillance and assassinations within the United States. The complaint details that Shakuri, who migrated to the US as a child, reportedly played a role in the surveillance activities linked to the plot.

Baghaei reaffirmed Iran's commitment to lawful avenues for defending its interests, emphasizing, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as has previously stated, remains committed to utilizing all legitimate and legal means at both domestic and international levels to restore the rights of the Iranian nation." He added that such accusations are "part of a broader campaign to vilify Iran's diplomatic efforts."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to adopt "a more responsible approach" to prevent baseless allegations that could "inflame tensions without foundation."