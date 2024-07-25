Trump calls for eradication of Iran amid threats, echoing fiery rhetoric from presidency

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called for the eradication of Iran, the United States' adversary, in a social media post that revived the fiery style he used during his presidency.

" If they do assassinate President Trump, which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth — If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered “gutless” cowards!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's comment was accompanied by a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the US Congress on Wednesday, discussing an alleged Iranian plot targeting Trump.

Last week, US media reported that the Secret Service had recently enhanced Trump's security measures after discovering "threats" from an Iranian plan to assassinate the former president, asserting that this plan was unrelated to the attempted assassination of the Republican candidate.

CNN reported that US authorities had received information about a Tehran plot targeting the former president, prompting heightened security for Trump. Other media outlets also covered the plan.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have been tense and nearly exploded as Iran sought revenge for the 2020 killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, ordered by Trump during his presidency.

The US National Security Council stated it has been "monitoring Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years."

Trump's post recalled a controversial incident in 2019 when he threatened to "obliterate" Iran if it attacked "anything American" during his presidency. This came after Iranian officials stated that the diplomatic path between the two countries was permanently closed following a new round of sanctions imposed by Trump.

During his presidency, Trump also threatened North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen," but later developed a friendship with its leader, Kim Jong Un.