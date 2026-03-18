Missiles target Qatar and Saudi Arabia energy infrastructure

Shafaq News- Doha/ Riyadh

Missile strikes hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, damaging key energy infrastructure and triggering major fires, QatarEnergy reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the company confirmed significant damage while noting that no fatalities were recorded.

QatarEnergy Statement on Missile Attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial CityQatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks.Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive… — QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) March 18, 2026

Saudi Arabia indicated that four ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh were intercepted and destroyed, with debris from the operation falling across parts of the capital. The country’s Civil Defense reported that fragments struck a residential area, injuring four Asian expatriates and causing limited material damage, while part of a missile landed near a refinery in southern Riyadh.

المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير 4 صواريخ باليستية أُطلقت باتجاه مدينة الرياض، وسقوط أحد أجزاء الصاروخ الباليستي بالقرب من مصفاة جنوب الرياض. pic.twitter.com/Xf0LSGvFGr — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 18, 2026

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned residents near key energy facilities in Qatar, including the Mesaieed Petrochemical Complex (affiliated with Chevron), as well as Ras Laffan refinery phases 1 and 2. The warning also extended to sites in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, indicating they could face military strikes within hours.

The warning followed what Iran described as attacks on its economic and energy infrastructure. In the morning, parts of Iran’s South Pars gas field and nearby oil facilities came under an Israeli strike. The field, located in Bushehr province, is Iran’s largest and forms part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve, shared with Qatar.

Israeli media, citing officials, reported that the strike targeted a gas processing plant and marked the first attack on Iran’s economic infrastructure. Axios later reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out the strike with US coordination and approval.

The IRGC had previously warned it would retaliate if its energy infrastructure were targeted, threatening strikes on oil and gas facilities in Israel and across the Gulf.