Iraq security sweep: Controlled explosion, suicide, and dismissals

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on May 02, 2026.

- Controlled Explosion Near Baghdad Airport (Baghdad)

Security forces carried out a controlled detonation of war remnants near the Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad International Airport, with authorities confirming no security threat and urging the public to ignore rumors.

- Interior Ministry Officer Dies by Suicide (Baghdad)

An Interior Ministry member died after shooting himself while on duty at a security post near a mosque in Al-Adhamiya district.

- 14 Members Dismissed from Saraya Al-Salam (Najaf)

Saraya Al-Salam, the military wing of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, announced the expulsion of 14 members over misconduct linked to recent developments in Karbala, with the group calling for a complete boycott of those dismissed.