Iraq’s Mosul hosts musical evening at historic house

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Mosul’s historic Al-Tatanchi House hosted a musical evening organized by Bytna Institution for Art, Culture and Heritage, featuring oud musician Khaled Mohammed Ali and attended by cultural and artistic figures.

The event, titled Maqamat Al-Tajalli, included a selection of oud pieces blending original compositions with classical works, accompanied by poetry recited by Iraqi poet Walid Al-Sarraf.

Ali is among the prominent musicians in the Middle East and a globally recognized oud player who has participated in numerous international concerts and festivals, maintaining a strong presence in the Arab music scene.