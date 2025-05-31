Ta’theer festival wraps up in Iraq’s Mosul with broad Arab participation

Shafaq News/ The Ta’theer (influence) festival for content creators concluded its three-day run in Mosul on Saturday, drawing more than 200 Iraqi participants and 25 Arab content creators from across the region.

Ayoob Thanoon, a member of the festival’s organizing committee, told Shafaq News that the event offered rich dialogues and workshops focused on digital influence, skill development, and using social media as a tool for positive societal change.

Participants also took part in field tours of Mosul’s historic and cultural sites to showcase the city’s resilience and rich heritage.

Thanoon noted that the festival aimed to support young creators and position Mosul as a center for creative and digital expression after years of challenges. The event was widely praised for its organization and for serving as a genuine platform for cross-cultural exchange among Arab content creators.