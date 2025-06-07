Iraqi forces launch security sweep in Mosul

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces launched a wide-ranging security operation on Saturday in southeastern Mosul, aimed at searching for wanted individuals.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) stated that the operation involves units from PMF Operations Command—including the 30th, 58th, and 59th brigades—alongside army and police forces, intelligence units, and various PMF directorates specializing in medical services, explosives, engineering, and information technology.

The operation includes the search of villages, canals, islands, and riverbanks along the Tigris River, as part of a coordinated effort with security agencies.

The PMF emphasized that this operation is part of its ongoing security plan to prevent any disturbances during Eid al-Adha.