CENTCOM: US troops and civilian killed in ISIS ambush in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

ISIS gunman ambushed US personnel in Syria, killing two US service members and a civilian and wounding three troops, CENTCOM said on Saturday.

According to a statement, the attack involved a lone assailant who opened fire on US personnel. US forces engaged the gunman, killing him during the incident.

The command did not disclose the location of the ambush or additional operational details.

Earlier today, a Syrian security source reported that a delegation from the Global Coalition was targeted by gunfire near the central Syrian city of Palmyra.