UNAMI era ends in Iraq: Leaders hail partnership, promise new path forward

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s relationship with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) “will remain firmly rooted,” caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said, stressing that the mission backed the country politically, security-wise, and technically.

Speaking at the official ceremony marking the end of UNAMI’s mandate, attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Al-Sudani described the mission as a key partner during Iraq’s most challenging periods, saying it “played a decisive role in supporting multiple electoral processes, helped anchor constitutional pathways, and safeguard political stability.”

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guterres left Baghdad after an official visit that included participation in the UNAMI closing ceremony. The UN chief welcomed the conclusion of the mission by mutual agreement, describing it as a solid foundation for shifting toward new cooperation frameworks. He confirmed that the United Nations would continue working with Iraq “through mechanisms aligned with the next phase and the priorities of the Iraqi government.”

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called Iraq’s partnership with UNAMI a success story, pledging that Baghdad would remain “worthy of the United Nations’ confidence through continued efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability.”

Meanwhile, outgoing Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani underscored UNAMI’s central role in “supporting Iraqi elections and assisting displaced communities.”

“The conclusion of UNAMI’s mission marks a transition to a new, balanced partnership grounded in respect for Iraq’s sovereignty,” he added.

Iraq will formally draw the curtain on UNAMI’s operations at the end of December. Established in 2003 under a UN Security Council mandate, the mission will officially end its mission, following a final extension requested by the Iraqi government.

