Iraq’s leaders hail KDP’s 79th anniversary

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani commemorated, on Saturday, the 79th anniversary of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

In a statement, al-Sudani highlighted the party’s role since its founding in 1946, noting its resistance to dictatorship and contributions to building democratic governance. He urged continued cooperation to strengthen national achievements.

In turn, al-Mashhadani underscored the KDP’s sacrifices in pursuit of freedom, justice, and pluralism, describing it as a cornerstone of Iraq’s political system and an essential partner in sustaining stability.

Currently led by Masoud Barzani, the KDP is the dominant force in the Kurdistan Regional Government, holding 39 seats in the Kurdish Parliament. Nationally, it is also a significant player, with 31 seats in the Iraqi Parliament.